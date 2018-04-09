Image copyright PA Image caption The driver of the car has been reported for speeding

Police officers who clocked a motorist doing 105mph were "shocked" to find a baby in the front passenger seat of the car.

The driver of the Vauxhall Ingsinia was stopped by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing team on Sunday at about 19:15 BST.

On social media, the team said the 12-month-old baby was strapped in a car seat in the front of the vehicle.

A force spokeswoman said the driver had been reported for speeding offences.

If successfully prosecuted, the motorist faces a minimum fine of £100 and three fixed penalty points.