Jan Hogan was found dead in his flat in Downham Market in May 2010

Two men have been arrested over the death of a man eight years ago, after his family appealed for new witnesses to come forward last year.

The body of Jan Hogan, 59, was discovered in his flat in Basil Drive, Downham Market, Norfolk, in May 2010 and police launched an investigation.

However, the coroner recorded an open verdict in 2011.

One man is in his 40s from the King's Lynn area, while the second is in his 50s from the Downham Market area.

Police would not reveal the details of what the pair had been arrested on suspicion of.

Det Insp Stuart Chapman, from the joint Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team, said: "We would still like to hear from anyone who may have information... even if you have spoken to us before."

His children joined detectives on the seventh anniversary of their father's death to launch a fresh appeal for witnesses.

Police confirmed at the time they were investigating more lines of inquiry.