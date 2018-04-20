Image caption A poster depicting a satanic figure was left on the altar of St Mary's church in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, in March

A teenager arrested after a satanic image was left at the altar of a church has answered bail and been released under investigation.

Fires were also lit inside St Mary's Catholic church in Great Yarmouth.

CCTV footage showed a man lighting the fires before trying to burn a sacred icon from the altar and replacing it with a picture of a satanic figure.

A 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of criminal damage has been released while inquiries continue, police said.