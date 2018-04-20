Great Yarmouth 'satanist' church attack: Teen 'released'
A teenager arrested after a satanic image was left at the altar of a church has answered bail and been released under investigation.
Fires were also lit inside St Mary's Catholic church in Great Yarmouth.
CCTV footage showed a man lighting the fires before trying to burn a sacred icon from the altar and replacing it with a picture of a satanic figure.
A 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of criminal damage has been released while inquiries continue, police said.