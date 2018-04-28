Image copyright Google Image caption Police said they would be taking no further action against suspects after a teenager reported being raped at a bus stop

Two men bailed in connection with the rape of a teenager the weekend a seaside town went into "lockdown" will not face any charges, police have said.

Officers launched an appeal for witnesses after it was reported a woman had been attacked by two men at a bus stop in Cromer, Norfolk, on 18 August.

Two men were questioned and bailed, but police now say there is "insufficient evidence" to prosecute.

A third man arrested and released under investigation will also face no action.

The woman, in her late teens, told police she had been raped at the bus stop on Cadogan Road, close to the seafront, at about 23:30 BST - on the final day of the town's carnival.

Venues across the town closed the day after, following a spate of trouble that saw officers called to 37 crimes in the Norfolk seaside resort.

After originally denying a connection, police later confirmed they were investigating possible links between the rape and the crime wave.

'Thorough review'

A spokeswoman for Norfolk police said the "circumstances surrounding the allegation... have been fully investigated by specialist officers".

She said CCTV footage and evidence from witnesses and forensics had undergone a "thorough review".

"There is insufficient evidence to achieve a realistic prospect of conviction and no further action will be taken against the two identified suspects unless any further evidence comes to light," she said.