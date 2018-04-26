Image caption Police spotted the car heading towards Newmarket in Suffolk after reports of a burglary in Norwich

Six men have been treated in hospital after a car crashed following a police pursuit across three counties.

Four of the victims suffered serious injuries after their black Mercedes crashed at a junction in Six Mile Bottom, Cambridgeshire, on Wednesday.

Police said the men were all in the same car, which fled from the scene of a burglary in Cavell Road, Norwich, at about 21:25 BST.

Five of the men were arrested at the scene of the crash.

The four people seriously injured were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, and West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds.

The two other men have been released from hospital and were being held by police.

A police helicopter, based near Chelmsford, was scrambled and said it was involved in the pursuit of the "stolen" car.

Burglary reports

The Mercedes C 200 was spotted by Norfolk officers, following reports of the burglary, on the A11 heading towards Suffolk.

They started following the car towards Newmarket on the A14 before it crashed at the junction of the A1304 and A11 in Cambridgeshire - 55 miles (88km) away from the reported burglary.

A Norfolk police spokeswoman said the car did not hit a police car and no other vehicle was involved.

It was not known what the car crashed into, she added.

Four fire engines from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were called just after 22:30 GMT to the crash.

They cut three of the men out of the Mercedes.

The A11 was fully reopened late on Thursday morning, Cambridgeshire police said.

Norfolk Police said the incident had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.