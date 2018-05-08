Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Ian Tang, 20, died after a night out with friends at a nightclub

A student who went missing during a night out died as a result of an accident, a coroner said.

Ian Tang, 20, from Deben Road, North Walsham, Norfolk, had been at the town's KA nightclub in December before he was reported missing by his mother.

He was described as very drunk by witnesses who saw him at the club and walking home in the small hours.

His body was found by a member of a 200-strong search party in a ditch in a nearby village two days later.

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich heard a pathologist's report found that Mr Tang had died as a result of intoxication and his airways becoming "obstructed" by some foreign matter.

'In a state'

The report found high levels of alcohol in his blood, more than twice the drink-drive limit.

A friend, Tom Yaxley said Mr Tang was "in a state" and very drunk in the club, adding he had told him he had been refused service at the bar.

Coroner Jacqueline Lake said CCTV showed Mr Tang leaving the club just after 03:00 GMT on 10 December.

Image caption Scores of people gathered outside North Walsham police station to join the search for Mr Tang

He was seen by at least two witnesses in the middle of the B1145 Mundesley Road with his head bent forward, looking like he was about to be sick.

After he was reported missing, a search was carried out by police and local people.

Mr Tang's body was found face down in a ditch in the grounds of Meadowsweet Cottage in the nearby village of Swafield on Tuesday 12 December.

Image caption Debbie Tang, pictured left, said her son was a popular lad who hoped to work with animals

In a statement his mother described her son as a popular and well-loved young man who would be missed.

"Our lives will never be the same again," Debbie Tang said.

Mr Tang had hoped to become a vet and was studying at City College in Norwich.