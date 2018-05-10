Image copyright Google Image caption The Conservatives took control of Great Yarmouth Borough Council earlier in May

The UKIP home affairs spokesman has been recorded calling a party branch "a disgrace" in a row with the party's last councillor in Great Yarmouth.

The argument broke out when David Moreland was accused by Chris Walch of insulting his wife.

It was recorded by BBC reporter Andrew Turner who was interviewing Mr Walch about the party's collapse in support in the borough council elections.

UKIP said..

Mr Walch broke off the interview when Mr Moreland walked into his shop.

He is heard accusing UKIP's home affairs spokesman of calling his wife a stripper and added "I don't want to be associated with you.. you upset my missus".

Both men were angry and can be heard swearing at each other during the encounter.

Mr Moreland told Mr Walch the party's Great Yarmouth branch was "a disgrace".

He said he used that expression because of "infighting" and after seven councillors left the party.

In 2015, UKIP held 10 wards but the Conservatives gained overall control of Great Yarmouth Borough Council on 4 May following the UKIP defections.

Mr Moreland denied threatening Mr Walch and said: "He had a go at me and I had a go at him.

"I'm ex-military, I'm not going to put up with him having a go, so this is not political, it's personal, simple as."

Mr Walch said as an "ex-doorman" he did not take the finger pointing seriously.

He added it was a problem for UKIP that "we don't have people who have the intelligence to actually have a debate or discussion or understand what the other person is saying".

Former UKIP party leader Nigel Farage said: "These things happen in politics, they happen in life

"Disagreements are nothing new, but that's not what UKIP has to worry about.

"It needs to get back in place a professional command and management structure to get ready for political opportunities that may arise."