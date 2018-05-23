Image copyright Louise Alderman Image caption The merger of two Yarmouth schools was fiercely opposed by parents earlier this year

A head teacher excluded eight children on the first day of taking over a school in a controversial merger.

Iain Mackintosh became the new principal of Trafalgar College (TC), which on Friday was designated a Christian school and joined with nearby Great Yarmouth Charter Academy (GYCA).

The merger was opposed by parents of Trafalgar College, which was set up two years ago as a secular free school.

The eight were given exclusions for bad behaviour, a school spokesman said.

The Inspiration Trust operates both sites and following the Department for Education's approval it is being run as one school, but currently under two names.

The Trust took over GYCA last year - a school which had the county's worst GCSE results - and implemented controversial strict rules to improve performance.

In a statement, an academy spokesman said the eight children were given fixed-term exclusions for "repeated poor behaviour, refusing to follow instructions, and rudeness towards staff including swearing."

The BBC understands some of those children excluded had special educational needs (SEN), but the Trust said it could not confirm how many excluded children were SEN.

The spokesman said "Trafalgar College has its own rules and procedures" and would not be adopting the strict ethos of GYCA.

Mr Mackintosh was the deputy head at GYCA.

Image caption A parent of a SEN child received this letter explaining the reasons for her child's exclusion

Louise Alderman, of Keep Trafalgar College Separate, said: "The management system that's come in at Trafalgar is just one issue which will be reported to Ofsted."

She added the parents group would be formally challenging the Department for Education's (DfE) approval of the merger.

"Our major issue is with the DfE allowing the religious change to our school which there is no support for," she said.

The DfE changed TC's status to a school with "a Christian character" when it green-lit the merger.

GYCA has historically been a school with a Christian ethos.