Image copyright Google Image caption The elderly man was injured on Farrow Road near the roundabout on Monday

A pedestrian, in his 80s, who was hit by a lorry in Norwich earlier this week, has died.

The collision, involving a Renault, happened on the A140 Farrow Road near the Earlham Road roundabout at about 12:00 BST on Monday.

Police say the man was taken to the Norfolk & Norwich Hospital and died on Wednesday.

Officers said the lorry stopped at the scene and they are appealing for witnesses.

They want to speak to people who saw the manner in which the lorry was being driven, and the actions of the pedestrian, prior to the collision.

No-one has been arrested.