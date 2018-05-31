Image copyright Julia Devonshire Image caption The concrete World War Two structures off the coast of Great Yarmouth provide one of the 10 locations for the Cooking Sections duo of artists

Ten artists from across the globe have been chosen to creatively transform "forgotten and overlooked" corners of the East of England.

Members of the public were asked to nominate unexplored places, with more than 270 landmarks and sites suggested.

The chosen commissions include a film set around Tilbury power station and an LGBT rambling club for the coast.

The East Contemporary Visual Arts Network (ECVAN) described the winners as a "cohesive group of artists".

Last year, ECVAN asked for ideas from across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk to inspire visual art.

Image copyright Orla Moore Image caption Artistic team Heather Peak and Ivan Morison will focus on Wicken Fen and the Wash

The Arts Council England-funded project - known as New Geographies - was designed to give "an opportunity to encounter excellent art in unexpected places" delivered by the end of 2019.

The artists chosen include Brighton-based David Blandy, who will create a work with the flora and fauna of Canvey Island based on Dungeons & Dragons, and Daniel Fernandez Pascual and Alon Schwabe, who will base a work about flood risk on the concrete "pyramid" structures in the sea off Great Yarmouth.

Image copyright Google Image caption Maria Anastassiou will look at the migrant heritage of Tilbury's disused Riverside railway station

Donna Lynas, ECVAN chairwoman, said artists responded to the locations "with their own personal histories and narratives".

"We have a cohesive group of artists who make a strong statement about valuing people as the starting point for art commissioning, with many different approaches".

The project - using £600,000 of Arts Council funding - also involves nine galleries and museums across the region.

Arts Council England area director Hedley Swain said seeing so many nominations "put people who live in and around these places right at the heart of the work".

The 10 artists and their projects: