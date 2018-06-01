Image copyright Emma Baker Image caption The bird made her nest above a rack of children's wellies, near the school door

An expectant mother went to great lengths to get her children into her chosen school - by giving birth in the playground.

The blackbird chose to make her nest above a rack of Wellington boots near the door of Holly Meadows Primary School near King's Lynn, Norfolk.

The area was cordoned off and four chicks have now hatched.

Teacher Emma Baker said they were "surprised the blackbird had chosen such a noisy, busy location".

"She really doesn't seem bothered by the noise or the children's presence," she said.

"We were all very excited... when four eggs appeared in the nest and then later on, four little baby birds."

Image copyright Emma Baker Image caption The blackbird did not seem too bothered by the noisy children

Image copyright Emma Baker Image caption Four eggs appeared... followed by four baby birds

She said the "nesting journey" of the bird was "watched with fascination" by the pupils.

"The children have been so respectful of her, tiptoeing past the nest and playing away from the wellie rack area," Ms Baker added.

Image copyright Emma Baker Image caption The four chicks have been made part of the pupils' lessons at the school

The blackbird and her nest are being used as part of nature lessons for the children and teachers are keeping an eye on the new family during half-term.