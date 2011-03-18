Anti-social crimes cut in Corby

Anti-social behaviour in Corby in Northamptonshire has dropped by 12.4% over a year, new figures show.

In the year from April 2010 there were 4,086 incidents of anti-social behaviour, 577 fewer than in the same period beginning in April 2009.

Corby sector Insp Gary Williams said the reduction showed the effectiveness of Northamptonshire Police's policy.

"We are committed to dealing with the things that matter to our communities," he said.

"Anti-social behaviour is a priority. We are taking a tailored, local and focused approach and I am confident that this strategy will result in a continuing downwards trend in anti-social behaviour."