Northampton churchyard death family 'devastated'

Image caption Jamie McMahon had been to pubs and clubs before his death

The family of a man found dead in a Northampton churchyard say they are "devastated" by his death and have appealed for information.

Jamie McMahon, 26, of Abbey Road, was found outside St Giles Church at about 07:45 BST on Wednesday.

He had suffered head and face injuries, and may have been the victim of robbery, police said.

Mr McMahon had been clubbing and was last seen alive in the town centre in the early hours of Wednesday.

Officers said the circumstances surrounding his death were unclear and they were awaiting the results of further tests.

'Isolated incident'

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Foster said Mr McMahon had been playing snooker with friends earlier on Tuesday evening.

"We think that maybe Jamie came into the churchyard to eat food that he purchased, but from that point onwards we really don't know what happened and that's why we need help from members of the public," he said

"This does appear to be an isolated incident.

"We have a team of detectives across the region working with us to try and piece together the events leading up to Jamie's death and also to identify any suspects."

Image caption Flowers and tribute messages have been left near the spot Mr McMahon's body was found

Mr McMahon was last seen alive in the area of York Road at about 02:00 BST and was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, jeans and trainers.

Flowers with messages paying tribute to him have been left in the churchyard.

In a statement, his family said: "We are overwhelmed and comforted by the heart-warming and wonderful tributes that have been flooding in from far and wide.

"We would appeal to anyone who may have any information, however insignificant it may seem, to come forward."