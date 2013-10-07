Jamie McMahon churchyard death: Police say wallet was taken

Image caption Jamie McMahon had been to pubs and clubs before his death

A wallet had been stolen from a man found murdered in a Northamptonshire churchyard, detectives believe.

Jamie McMahon, 26, from Northampton, was found outside St Giles Church on Wednesday.

Police said Mr McMahon was thought to have been carrying the wallet, containing cash, a Nationwide bank card and a provisional driving licence.

Mr McMahon, who had suffered head and face injuries, had been clubbing and was last seen alive in the town centre.

Police said the leather Paul Smith wallet was "quite specific" and had a "faded swirl pattern" with purple stitching.

Det Insp Louise Hemingway said: "I want to ask members of the public to be vigilant to these specific items that we believe are missing.

"Jamie would have had these items on him, but they were missing when he was discovered. If anyone has seen them or comes across them, we would urge them not to touch the items and to call the police immediately."

Image caption Flowers and tribute messages have been left near the spot where Mr McMahon's body was found

Mr McMahon, from Abbey Road, was last seen alive shortly after 02:00 BST in the York Road area wearing a dark blue hoodie, jeans and trainers.

Flowers with messages paying tribute to him have been left in the churchyard.

In a statement, his family said: "We are overwhelmed and comforted by the heart-warming and wonderful tributes that have been flooding in from far and wide."