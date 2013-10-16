Jamie McMahon churchyard death: Four arrested

Image caption Jamie McMahon suffered head injuries in the attack

Four men have been arrested - three on suspicion of murder - over the death of a 26-year-old whose body was found in a Northampton graveyard.

Jamie McMahon, who lived in the town, was found outside St Giles' Church on 2 October. He had suffered head injuries.

Two men, aged 19 and 32, are being questioned on suspicion of murder. A 38-year-old arrested on the same charge on Saturday has been bailed.

A man, 44, was arrested and bailed on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

He was picked up by police on Sunday, a spokesman said.

All of the suspects are from Northampton.

Mr McMahon, who worked at Coopers Snooker Club, had been to pubs and clubs on Tuesday, 1 October, and was last seen in the York Road area shortly after 02:00 BST on 2 October.

Detectives believe he took a shortcut through the churchyard, where he was attacked on his way home.

His body was found by a passer-by just before 08:00 BST.

Police said they would still like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of the church between 02:00 and 03:00 BST on 2 October.