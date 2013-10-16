Jamie McMahon churchyard death: Four arrested
Four men have been arrested - three on suspicion of murder - over the death of a 26-year-old whose body was found in a Northampton graveyard.
Jamie McMahon, who lived in the town, was found outside St Giles' Church on 2 October. He had suffered head injuries.
Two men, aged 19 and 32, are being questioned on suspicion of murder. A 38-year-old arrested on the same charge on Saturday has been bailed.
A man, 44, was arrested and bailed on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
He was picked up by police on Sunday, a spokesman said.
All of the suspects are from Northampton.
Mr McMahon, who worked at Coopers Snooker Club, had been to pubs and clubs on Tuesday, 1 October, and was last seen in the York Road area shortly after 02:00 BST on 2 October.
Detectives believe he took a shortcut through the churchyard, where he was attacked on his way home.
His body was found by a passer-by just before 08:00 BST.
Police said they would still like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of the church between 02:00 and 03:00 BST on 2 October.