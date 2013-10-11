Wellingborough solar farm will be hidden by hedgerows

A solar energy farm which raised fears at the planning stage that it could be "unsightly" is to be hidden behind hedgerows to meet objections.

The 60-acre (24 hectares) development near the A45 in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, has been approved.

The borough council said 137 people took part in a consultation about the panels and about a third complained they would be "unsightly".

Jo Wall, of developers Lark Energy, said hedgerows would hide most of them.

"An extensive consultation with local people was carried out and most backed the scheme," she said.

Shield view

The energy farm, which will be constructed at Great Doddington, is expected to supply power to 2,500 homes,

The company was aware that the chief objection was that the panels would be unsightly so it included hedgerows in the development to shield the view.

"There were 137 replies and two thirds of these were in favour," Ms Wall added.

Martin Griffiths, from Wellingborough Borough Council, also said there was plenty of local support.

"The majority of people and the parish council were in favour of the application we found out in our consultation.

"Renewable energy is very important and this development will supply electricity to 2,500 homes."