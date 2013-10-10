Swan shot dead at Corby's Lyveden Way lakes

A swan has been shot dead using an air gun in Corby.

Northamptonshire Police and the RSPCA said they were investigating the unlawful killing of the bird which was found at Lyveden Way lakes in the Oakley Vale area.

Investigators said the swan was shot at close range and the air gun pellet went through its neck.

The shooting is believed to have taken place between 12:00 BST on Tuesday and about 07:45 BST the following morning.