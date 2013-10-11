Northampton house car crash driver Martin McLean jailed

Image caption The crash caused structural damage to the end-of-terrace house in Little Billings

A car driver has been jailed and banned after crashing his vehicle half-way up the side of a house in Northampton.

Neighbours described the noise of the crash, at Little Billing in April, as "like a bomb going off".

Martin McLean, 34, of Northampton, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving - his partner, who was also in the car, was injured.

McLean has been jailed for 27 months and banned from driving for three years, at Northampton Crown Court.

The Vauxhall Vectra hit the end-of-terrace house at about 20:40 BST on 3 April.

Nobody was at home at the time.

McLean was also injured in the crash and needed hospital teatment.

Repair work is still taking place at the row of houses damaged by the crash.