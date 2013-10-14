Northampton

Man charged with Corby rape and attempted murder

Dumble Close, Corby
Image caption The attack happened in Dumble Close, Corby, on Saturday morning

A man has been charged with rape and attempted murder after an attack at a property in Northamptonshire.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was raped and a 23-year-old man sustained a serious throat injury in Dumble Close, Corby, on Saturday morning.

A 27-year-old man is due to appear at Wellingborough Magistrates' Court later.

Officers said it was an "isolated incident" and are not seeking anyone else in connection with the attack.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites