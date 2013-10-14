Man charged with Corby rape and attempted murder
A man has been charged with rape and attempted murder after an attack at a property in Northamptonshire.
Police said a 24-year-old woman was raped and a 23-year-old man sustained a serious throat injury in Dumble Close, Corby, on Saturday morning.
A 27-year-old man is due to appear at Wellingborough Magistrates' Court later.
Officers said it was an "isolated incident" and are not seeking anyone else in connection with the attack.