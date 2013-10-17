Northampton Town's East Stand Sixfields plans released

Image caption Northampton Town's new East Stand will house 2,000 supporters Image caption The stand will also include a new conference centre among other amenities previous slide next slide

Artist impressions of the redeveloped East Stand at Northampton Town's Sixfields stadium have been released.

Last week the club submitted plans to Northampton Borough Council to develop the stand, which would increase the ground's capacity to 10,000 people.

It will include corporate boxes and a conference centre. A hotel and gym will also be built around the stand.

Fans have a chance to see the plans which will be presented at a supporters forum later.

The club has future hopes to improve its West Stand, with a new shop, bar and family areas.

The East Stand development would be part funded by a £12m loan from the borough council.