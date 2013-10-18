Jamie McMahon churchyard death: Two charged with murder

Image caption Jamie McMahon suffered head injuries in the attack

Two men have been charged with murdering a 26-year-old snooker club worker whose body was discovered in a churchyard in Northampton.

Jamie McMahon, who lived in the town, was found outside St Giles' Church on 2 October. He had suffered head injuries.

Michael Francis, 33, of St James Road, and Mark Lewis, 19, of Clickers Drive, both in Northampton, also face robbery charges.

They are due to attend Northampton Crown Court on Monday.

Police think Mr McMahon was attacked on the way home while taking a shortcut.

The Coopers Snooker Club worker had been out in pubs and clubs on the night of Tuesday 1 October, and was last seen in the York Road area shortly after 02:00 BST the following day.

Mr McMahon's body was found by a passer-by just before 08:00.

Two other men who were arrested on Saturday have been released on bail, police said.