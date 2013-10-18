Northampton house body 'not suspicious'
- 18 October 2013
- From the section Northampton
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police investigating the death of a man whose body was found at a house in Northampton say they are not treating the case as suspicious.
Officers found the body in Byron Street at 07:00 BST.
Northamptonshire Police said a file would be prepared for the coroner and an identity revealed once the next-of-kin has been informed.
Officers have appealed for witnesses or people with any information about the death to come forward.