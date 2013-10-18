Northampton

Northampton house body 'not suspicious'

Police investigating the death of a man whose body was found at a house in Northampton say they are not treating the case as suspicious.

Officers found the body in Byron Street at 07:00 BST.

Northamptonshire Police said a file would be prepared for the coroner and an identity revealed once the next-of-kin has been informed.

Officers have appealed for witnesses or people with any information about the death to come forward.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites