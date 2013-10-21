Northampton disused rail line bought by WNDC

From the section

Image caption Work could start on the new university campus by 2015

A disused rail line in Northampton has been bought for £1.5m to create a cycle and pedestrian path.

The two-mile (3km) line stretches from the Brackmills Industrial Estate to the Northampton Enterprise Zone.

West Northamptonshire Development Corporation, which bought the land from Network Rail, said it would reach a new University of Northampton Campus.

The 20 acres (8 hectares) of land attached to the former rail track will also provide a habitat for wildlife.

West Northamptonshire Development Corporation (WNDC) chief executive Peter Mawson said it was important to support grassroots community facilities.

"The disused railway line has the potential to be a great addition to the local transport network, helping to make Northampton a truly walkable town."