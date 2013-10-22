Jamie McMahon churchyard death: Two more arrests

Image caption Jamie McMahon suffered head injuries

Two more men have been arrested in connection with a murder inquiry into the death of a snooker club worker whose body was found in a churchyard.

Jamie McMahon, 26, was found near St Giles' Church in Northampton on 2 October.

Michael Francis, 33, of St James Road, and Mark Lewis, 19, of Clickers Drive, both in Northampton, were charged with murder last week.

Now two men have been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested in Northampton on Saturday and a 27-year-old man from the town was arrested on Monday.

Further arrests

They have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Two further men, a 38-year-old and a 44-year-old from Northampton who were arrested on 12 and 13 October on suspicion of handling stolen goods, remain on bail.

Mr Francis appeared before Judge Rupert Mayo at Birmingham Crown Court via video link.

Mr Lewis appeared on Monday, also for a preliminary hearing, at the same court.

Both men also stand accused of robbery. No bail application was made and both men have been remanded into custody.

Police think Mr McMahon was attacked on his way home while taking a shortcut.

The Coopers Snooker Club worker had been out in pubs and clubs on the night of 1 October, and was last seen in the York Road area shortly after 02:00 BST the following day.

Mr McMahon's body was found by a passer-by just before 08:00 BST. He had suffered head injuries.