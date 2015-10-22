Northampton Town: Sixfields contractors CDNL in liquidation

Image caption Work to revamp the East Stand has been abandoned

A company set up to oversee the development of a new stand at Northampton Town Football Club has been forced into liquidation.

It took a High Court judge less than a minute to issue a winding up order against County Developments (Northampton) Limited (CDNL) at a hearing in Birmingham.

The petition was brought by sub-contractors Buckingham Group, which has halted construction of the East Stand at Northampton Town's Sixfields home.

It claims it is owed £2.9m by CDNL.

'Repay creditors'

Northampton Town chairman David Cardoza and his father Anthony Cardoza are the only company directors listed for CNDL.

Buckingham Group said it had to stop work on the development of the East Stand twice - initially when contractors 1st Land Limited went into administration and again when contracting company CDNL failed to pay in full.

In a statement, Buckingham Group said: "We stopped work because we were not paid."

CDNL's assets will now be liquidated in order to repay creditors.

A spokesman for Northampton Borough Council said it will be talking to potential developers.

It read: "The winding up of CDNL today means that Northampton Borough Council is now free to talk to a wider range of people, including the official receiver, about the future development of the land, which is how the loan that we have made to the football club will be paid back.

"We will be meeting with interested parties soon.

"Our priority is to protect the public purse and ensure the loan is repaid in full, while also offering support to safeguard the future of the football club."

"With that in mind, we have made proposals to David Cardoza and offered to work with the club to avoid being liquidated by the HMRC petition and we await a decision from David Cardoza on that."

Mr Cardoza was not at the hearing and was not available for comment.