Northampton Town fans fundraise to protect Coppafeel charity

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Northampton Town promised to donate a percentage of its pink shirt sales to charity

Fans of a League Two football club facing a winding-up order have launched a crowdfunding campaign to protect cash promised to a breast cancer charity.

Northampton Town has been issued with a winding-up petition by HM Revenue & Customs over unpaid debts and has also failed to repay a £10m council loan.

The web fundraiser has been set up to ensure the club's chosen charity, Coppafeel, will receive its donations.

It has been promised a percentage of the club's pink away shirt sales.

The club said the first charity payment was due in the next week.

Northampton Town said it was "in regular contact with Coppafeel who are happy with the partnership", but has not commented further.

The charity has yet to comment.

Image copyright Google Image caption The development of land around Sixfields was intended to pay off a large part of the club's debt

The crowdfunding page, set up by supporters' trust member Kevin Simons, said: "The trust is launching a fighting fund to help save Northampton Town Football Club.

"We are trying to raise £100,000 initially. Livelihoods of the staff are at risk, a learning centre is at risk, and there is a danger that the club's 'pink shirt' charity - the Coppafeel breast cancer charity - may not be paid.

"I and others care about this because [Northampton Town] is part of our local community and history."

The page says that after the charity is paid and any legal costs are covered, the money may then be used to "fend off and settle certain creditors' claims if that is the only way to ensure the club's survival".

Image caption The new East Stand at Sixfields has been abandoned while half-built

On Thursday, County Developments (Northampton) Limited, owned by Cobblers chairman David Cardoza and his father Anthony, was forced into liquidation after it failed to pay a sub-contractor £2.9m for its work on the East Stand at Sixfields.

Northampton Borough Council said it would not write off the £10.25m loan it gave towards the ground's redevelopment, but David Cardoza said he expected this to be a temporary issue.