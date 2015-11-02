Brian Lomax, founder of the football supporters trust movement, dies

Image copyright Supporters Direct Image caption Brian Lomax was described as a "truly inspirational founding father" by the Supporters Direct organisation which he headed

The man credited with inspiring the football supporters trust movement has died at the age of 67.

Brian Lomax founded the Northampton Town Supporters Trust (NTST) in 1992 - the first organisation of its kind.

He then went on to help found Supporters Direct - the umbrella organisation representing other trusts run by fans.

Supporters Direct said his role in "changing the way football is run" led to him getting an OBE in 2009.

Ant Collett, who joined NTST soon after it was established, said: "Brian set it up to raise money, initially to try and save the club from going under and then to try and get representation on the board of the football club, which he achieved.

"It served as an inspiration for other clubs' supporters to set up trusts."

'Experience and warmth'

A statement from the Supporters Direct board said: "His pioneering approach led to the Football Task Force report in 1999 recommending the widespread establishment of supporters trusts to replicate his work.

"Brian's skills, experience and warmth have been at the heart of our movement, and in him, we had our truly inspirational founding father.

"His legacy will live on."

Image copyright Supporters Direct Image caption Brian Lomax (right) with staff from Supporters Direct which he helped set up in 2000

Mr Lomax was the first managing director of Supporters Direct and stepped down as its chairman in 2009.

He also served as a Liberal Democrat councillor on Daventry District Council.

Andy Burnham MP, the defeated Labour Party leadership candidate, tweeted: "Devastated to hear my great friend Brian Lomax has died.

"What a loss but what a legacy."

The NTST is currently involved in fundraising to solve The Cobblers' latest financial crisis and it is in discussion with Northampton Borough Council and a consortium proposing to buy the club.

"I'm sure it would have saddened Brian that we're back in a similar situation," said Mr Collett.