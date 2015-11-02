Duddington A43 fatal collision victims to get compensation

Image caption The settlement was approved at the High Court in London, although the size of the payment was not revealed

A mother is to get compensation after her husband was killed and young son left paralysed in a car crash in which her brother-in-law was driving.

Igors Zunda, 33, died when Jurijs Zunda collided with a lorry on the A43 in Northamptonshire in 2012.

Igors's son, who was two years old, was confined to a wheelchair as a result of the crash, the High Court heard.

The undisclosed settlement for Igors' widow Marina Kruglova, 30, is to be paid by the Motor Insurers' Bureau.

The bureau is the body which compensates victims of uninsured motorists.

The Mazda 5 car, which had four passengers, collided with a DAF lorry at Duddington near Corby on 4 December 2012.

'Admiration'

Another passenger, Jevgenijs Draguns was also killed, while Julija Vonfelfende was injured.

Jurijs Zunda was jailed for 18 months in 2013 after pleading guilty to a charge of causing death by driving while unlicensed, disqualified or uninsured and he has since returned to Latvia.

The terms of the settlement were not revealed in court.

Interim compensation payments had already been paid to allow Ms Kruglova to adapt her home for her son, who is now five years old.

She was living in Lincoln, but is now in Glenfield, Leicester.

Judge Gary Burrell QC expressed his "admiration for her ability to come to terms with what has happened and to strive forward".