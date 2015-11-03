Call 'to oppose' bid to wind-up Northampton Town Football Club

Image caption Former Northampton South MP and ex-club director Tony Clarke said he feared that if the petition was successful the council could lose the £10.25m it is owed by the club

A former MP has called on Northampton Borough Council to oppose a winding-up petition sought by HM Revenue and Customs (HMCRC) against the town's football club.

Former Northampton South MP Tony Clarke said he feared that if the petition was successful the council could lose the £10.25m it is owed by the club.

HM Revenue and Customs is owed £166,000 by the club.

The borough council said it was seeking a meeting with HMRC.

Last week it was revealed that players and staff at Northampton Town Football Club have not been paid due to its financial problems.

Manager Chris Wilder paid tribute to the attitude of people who work at the League Two club, saying it has brought them all "much closer together".

Mr Clarke, who is also a former director of the club, said: "It absolutely imperative the council objects to the winding-up petition in two weeks time.

Image copyright Northampton Town Image caption Part of the loan was to build a new East Stand at the Sixfields stadium

"If they don't and Northampton Town Football Club goes into receivership then the council won't recover any of its money."

He called for the council to be "positive" and "ask for an adjournment" to the winding-up hearing so the club supporters and staff have more time to help save the club.

On Monday, councillors backed a motion calling for it to do "whatever we can to help" the football club and the Supporters Trust.

It also called for the £10.25m of public money to be "retrieved" and for its audit committee to review its policies and practices.