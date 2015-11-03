Northampton nightclub crush: Man describes trying to save student

Image caption Nabila Nanfuka (left) and Laurene-Danielle Jackson were fatally injured in the crush

A man has told an inquest jury how he battled to save a student who was fatally crushed in a nightclub.

Leonel Oliviera said he pulled Laurene-Danielle Jackson, 19, from a tangle of people trapped in a stairway at the Lava and Ignite club in Northampton.

Both her and Nabila Nanfuka, 22, were found unconscious and died of asphyxia on 18 October 2011.

Mr Oliviera, 25, told the Northampton County Court hearing: "I tried to do CPR, but she didn't have any pulse."

No criminal charges have been brought following the deaths.

Mr Oliviera said a scuffle had broken out at about 03:15 GMT as people rushed to leave the nightclub, following repeated announcements that coaches were leaving.

The childcare worker said it sparked a change in the crowd's mood, triggering "a domino effect".

"The argy-bargy might have been what started it or resulted in the wave... It got to the stage where it was manic, chaos, bedlam."

He added: "I remember carrying a guy who was semi-unconscious, getting back inside, and picking up another girl who was fully unconscious and carried her out."

Kingston University psychology student Ms Jackson, from Wembley in north-west London, died at Leicester's Glenfield Hospital on 6 November.

Ms Nanfuka, from Neasden in north London, was studying a leisure and tourism degree at Northampton University.

She died at Northampton General Hospital on 19 October.

Her friend Olabanji Gellatly-Olanrewaju said he saw five people fall on top of her.

"She rolled on to her back in an attempt to get people off her," he said. "Someone came to help her and carried her outside, she was motionless."

Image caption Jurors have already visited the site of the nightclub, which has since been turned into a gym

The club's former manager, Spencer Fitzgerald, told the jury he tried to cope with the situation by bringing additional doormen to the cloakroom area.

"I was trying to make people slow down and the pressure was great," he said.

He described trying to "talk to them", and "calm them" but ended up "getting completely stuck by the wall".

On Monday the court heard there were about 1,700 people in the club, who had travelled from across the UK for the "Wickedest Wickedest" RnB night. The jury was shown CCTV footage from inside the club.

The inquest continues.