Driver Shaun Davis jailed after filming himself driving at 192mph

A man, thought to be Britain's worst speeding offender, has been jailed after filming himself driving at 192mph on a Northamptonshire road.

Police found mobile phone footage of Shaun Davis, from Northampton, driving several high performance cars when he was arrested on an unrelated matter.

One video showed him reach a speed of 192mph (309kmh) in a Nissan GTR.

The 42-year-old was jailed for 28 months after being found guilty of four counts of dangerous driving.

Northampton Crown Court heard Davis, of Woodpecker Drive, had shown "no regard for the safety of other motorists, pedestrians or himself".

The court was told he had filmed his speeding on several occasions on Northamptonshire roads, including the A45, between 2012 and 2014.

Davis had denied all the charges.

Det Insp Greg Maides, of Northamptonshire Police, said officers found "multiple videos" on Davis' mobile phone after he was arrested earlier this year.

He said footage showed him "driving grossly in excess of the maximum national speed limit with no regard for the safety of other motorists, pedestrians or himself".

Responding to the sentence, the charity, the Institute of Advanced Motorists (IAM) described Davis' actions as "criminally dangerous".

A Freedom of Information request by the IAM in February revealed Britain's two worst speeders had been caught at 146 mph by speed cameras, both by Kent Police on the M25.

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption Shaun Davis was driving "high performance" cars at "grossly excessive" speeds, police said

A spokesman said 192mph was "certainly way, way above that recorded by a speed camera".

Director of policy and research Neil Greig, said: "You simply cannot control a vehicle at that kind of speed on a normal road - he would have been covering about three miles a minute.

"It's not just about controlling his own vehicle - you have to think about other road users too."

England's worst speeders Dangerous drivers clocked 192 mph Shaun Davis filmed himself in Northamptonshire while speeding 146 mph Two drivers were caught by Kent Police on the M25

145 mph was the speed reached by a motorist on the M6 Toll road

140 mph was clocked on the 60mph A5 near Crick, Daventry

128 mph recorded on the 30mph limit London Road, East Grinstead Thinkstock

Davis was also given a 10-year driving ban and must take an extended re-test before getting his licence back.

His daughter, Jordan, 23, of Hove Road, Rushden, was found guilty of encouraging dangerous driving and was given a two-year driving disqualification and an 18-month conditional discharge.

Police said the footage showed her encouraging her father to drive at excess speeds.