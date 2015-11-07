Northampton 825th anniversary panel unveiled, a year late

Image copyright Northampton Borough Council Image caption The panels tells the story of the granting of Northampton's charter by King Richard I in 1189

An embroidered panel created to mark the 825th anniversary of the first Northampton Charter is to be unveiled, a year overdue.

The panel, designed by local artist Christopher Fiddes, tells the story of the granting of Northampton's charter by King Richard I in 1189.

It gave the town an elected reeve, a weekly court and more rights.

The 6ft (1.8m) by 4ft (1.2m) panel, with 250 different shades of wool, was stitched by more than 35 embroiderers.

Image copyright Northampton Borough Council Image caption It was stitched by local embroiderers

Northampton Charter facts

The 1189 charter:

Was granted by King Richard I in exchange for money to fund the Crusades

Was modelled on the Charter of London of 1155 and indicates the importance of Northampton at the time

The charter gave the town the ability to select its own reeve (bailiff) each year, a senior official to run the town's administration

It also gave the town a degree of autonomy in administrative matters and set up a weekly court

The panel will be unveiled at Northampton Museum on Saturday and will then be moved to its permanent home in the Court Room at The Guildhall on 18 November.

Gill Lindsay, project leader, said: "The project was initially suggested in autumn 2013 to celebrate the upcoming 825th anniversary of the charter. However it soon became clear that for a project of this size and complexity it could not be completed within the 10 months until the anniversary date.

"We decided that I would stitch the centre panel which depicted the granting of the charter in time for the Charter Day celebrations in November 2014."

Mary Markham, leader of Northampton Borough Council, said: "The Northampton Charter Panel is absolutely stunning and a fantastic example of what a community can achieve when it works together.

"I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in this beautiful piece of artwork which is now a lasting memory of Northampton's past for the whole town to enjoy for many years to come."