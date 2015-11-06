MP David Mackintosh feels 'responsible' over unpaid £10m loan

Image caption The £10.25m was loaned for the development of Sixfields stadium

An MP says he "has to take some responsibility" over an unpaid £10.25m loan to a football club.

David Mackintosh was the leader of Northampton Borough Council when the authority authorised the loan to Northampton Town in 2013.

The money has never been paid and the council is in the process of trying to get it back.

Mr Mackintosh said "due diligence was carried out" before the loan was granted.

The Conservative MP for Northampton South said he felt "angry, frustrated and upset" about the ongoing financial problems at the Cobblers.

The club currently faces a winding-up petition from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) over £166,000. This is due to be heard on 16 November.

'Serious questions'

The £10.25m loan was originally given to the club for the re-development of its Sixfields stadium.

Mr Mackintosh said all decisions over the loan were taken at the borough council's cabinet and followed "a lot of work" by officers.

MP David Mackintosh was the leader of Northampton Borough Council when the authority authorised the loan

He said safeguards were put in place and were now being deployed by the council to recover the money.

Mr Mackintosh said: "Clearly as leader I have to take some responsibility for what happened.

"It is very frustrating because at the same time there are other things that haven't happened at the club.

"There are serious questions to be answered."

Club chairman David Cardoza previously told the BBC he expected the loan issue to be resolved by the end of last month.