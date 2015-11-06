Severe M1 delays after tanker crash in Northamptonshire

A crash between a tanker and a car on the M1 in Northamptonshire has caused severe delays for drivers.

It happened at about 18:30 GMT on the northbound carriageway near junction 16 for Daventry, leaving thousands of motorists stranded in rush-hour queues.

All lanes have since re-opened but long delays remain in the area, Highways England said.

It is not yet known if anyone has been hurt. BBC Travel has the latest information for drivers.