Severe M1 delays after tanker crash in Northamptonshire

A crash between a tanker and a car on the M1 in Northamptonshire has caused severe delays for drivers.

It happened at about 18:30 GMT on the northbound carriageway near junction 16 for Daventry, leaving thousands of motorists stranded in rush-hour queues.

All lanes have since re-opened but long delays remain in the area, Highways England said.

It is not yet known if anyone has been hurt. BBC Travel has the latest information for drivers.

