Severe M1 delays after tanker crash in Northamptonshire
- 6 November 2015
- From the section Northampton
A crash between a tanker and a car on the M1 in Northamptonshire has caused severe delays for drivers.
It happened at about 18:30 GMT on the northbound carriageway near junction 16 for Daventry, leaving thousands of motorists stranded in rush-hour queues.
All lanes have since re-opened but long delays remain in the area, Highways England said.
It is not yet known if anyone has been hurt. BBC Travel has the latest information for drivers.