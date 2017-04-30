Ben Walker dies during Thrapston Town under-15s football match

Image copyright Google Image caption Both the football and cricket clubs Ben Walker played for are based in Thrapston's Chancery Lane

A teenage boy has died after collapsing during an under-15s league match, his club has confirmed.

Ben Walker was playing with his Thrapston Town FC teammates when he collapsed on Friday.

A statement on the club's website said: "It is with great sadness we learnt that young Ben Walker passed away Friday night whilst doing the thing he loved."

Flowers and football shirts have been left outside the Chancery Lane club.

The club said its "thoughts and prayers" were with Ben's family.

Other youth football teams from across Northamptonshire have expressed their shock and sadness on Facebook at his death.

Ben also played cricket for Thrapston Cricket Club, which described him as a "promising wicket-keeper and batsman".