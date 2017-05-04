Polls open in Northamptonshire County Council election

Voting has begun in the Northamptonshire County Council election.

Polling stations opened at 07:00 BST and will close at 22:00. All 57 of the council's seats are being contested.

Vote counting is due to begin at 14:00 on Friday, and the county council expects an overall result to be declared sometime after 17:00.

The first meetings of the new administration will take place on Tuesday 16 May.

Local elections are being held in 34 councils in England, all 32 councils in Scotland and all 22 councils in Wales.

A total of 4,851 council seats are up for grabs.