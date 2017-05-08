'Monster' couple jailed for 84 child abuse charges

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption The husband and wife's victims were aged 16 or under at the time of the attacks

A couple who subjected children to a decade of sex and drug abuse, including rape, have been jailed.

Nicholas Taylor, convicted of 62 offences and wife Joan found guilty of 22, were "master manipulators", police said.

Nicholas, 47, was jailed for life, with a minimum term of 18 years and Joan, 43, was also given an 18-year term.

Sentencing the couple from Northampton, the judge at Leicester Crown Court described Nicholas as "a monster".

As he was sentenced Nicholas gave a thumbs up and said "yeah, spot on" from the dock.

'No redeeming characteristics'

Judge Nicholas Dean QC said: "You caused children to become addicted to drugs and you used their bodies for your pleasure.

"In truth your behaviour stems from craven lack of any moral compass and your depraved appetite for drugs and sexual gratification.

"You raped children. You are an intelligent man, but a monster."

Image caption Taylor had presented himself as a reformed criminal and made appearances on BBC radio and TV before his conviction

Taylor had previous convictions for indecency and his wife was a former prostitute, the court heard.

The crimes, between 1996 and 2006, involved boys and girls all aged under 16 and some as young as 11.

"I have looked to see whether you have any redeeming characteristics, whether there might be any prospect that you will ever be anything better than a monster," said Judge Dean.

"I see no good in you, I see no prospect of you changing."

Both defendants admitted other offences before the trial began in February.

'Under Nick's control'

Janine Smith, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said their victims had give "moving personal impact statements" to the court.

"[They] make clear the profound impact that the Taylors' offences have had on their lives," she said.

"They have shown great strength and courage to come forward to ensure that the Taylors have faced the consequences of their crimes."

In mitigation Emily Culverhouse, for Joan, said: "When Nick was not around, Joan was a different person. She was under Nick's control at all times."

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Insp Adam Pendlebury said: "The Taylors plied their victims with drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing them and that abuse has had a lasting impact on their victims.

"Coming forward and giving evidence during the trial was incredibly brave and has led to two dangerous individuals being sent to prison for a very long time."

The charges

Nicholas Taylor was found guilty of:

10 counts of rape

Three counts of rape of a child under 13

One count of attempted rape

One count of actual bodily harm

10 counts of indecency with a child

11 counts of sexual activity with a child

Nine counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child

Four counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity

Four counts of assault of a child under 13 by penetration

Two counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act

One indecent assault

Six counts of supplying Class A drugs

He pleaded guilty to:

One count of cruelty to a person under 16

Joan Taylor was found guilty of:

Six rapes

Two rapes of a child under 13

Two counts of sexual activity with a child

Five counts of indecency with a child

Three counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child

Four counts of supplying Class A drugs

She pleaded guilty to:

Four counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child

Four counts of indecency with a child