Passenger took selfie before hot air balloon crash in Northamptonshire

Image copyright Magpas Image caption Rebecca Fry took this selfie moments before the hot air balloon hit overhead power cables

A woman has released a selfie she took moments before the hot air balloon she was in crashed, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after taking the photo, Rebecca Fry cowered at the back of the basket as the balloon drifted into overhead power lines in Northamptonshire.

She suffered serious burns in the 33,000-volt shock last May.

Miss Fry, 22, said: "I remember hitting the power line and the electricity, the fire. I remember everything."

She had been a single passenger in the early morning flight on 22 May. The 64-year-old male pilot next to her was not injured, police said.

Miss Fry, who took to the sky alongside eight other balloons at the time, spent four weeks recovering in a specialist burns unit in Birmingham.

Image copyright Magpas Image caption Miss Fry was treated on the ground before being flown to a specialist burns unit

Speaking almost a year after the Earls Barton crash, she said she had curled into the brace position at the back of the basket to prepare for the impact.

"I was conscious through most of it," she said. "I felt as if my neck was going to snap and I remember screaming through clenched teeth."

Image copyright Magpas Image caption Miss Fry suffered life-threatening burns

"I remember being terrified that I was going to die and I remember the pain and just being so scared."

She described how her body went numb as she felt a wave of heat ripple through her, before eventually losing consciousness.

Image copyright Magpas Image caption The remnants of the hot air balloon after the incident over Earls Barton

Miss Fry was treated on the ground by a Magpas Air Ambulance team before she was airlifted to a specialist critical care burns unit.

She suffered severe burns to her limbs and face and continues to receive treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Image caption Rebecca Fry met Dr Rupert Hurry, one of the emergency team who saved her life

Dr Rupert Hurry, a volunteer with Magpas, has met with Miss Fry. He said the worry for medics had been caused by a combination of her fall from a height, the burns she suffered and possible electrocution.

"I don't often get to see patients once I've treated them," he said.

"She looks really well and she looks happy. I'm glad to see her here - and walking and talking - and alive."