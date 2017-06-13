Three-year-old boy seriously injured in moped crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The child was injured in Derwent Drive in the King's Heath area of Northampton

A three-year-old boy sustained serious head and facial injuries when he was hit by a moped.

The child, who has not been named, was playing in a grassy area of Derwent Drive, Northampton when the crash happened on Monday, police said.

The moped rider reportedly failed to stop at the scene.

Detectives investigating the incident said "emotions are running high in the community" and confirmed that an arrest has been made.

The injured boy is being treated at Northampton General Hospital.

Det Insp Mark Hopkinson, who is leading the investigation, said: "This was an extremely serious incident and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time.

"We realise that emotions are running high in the local community.

"We have one individual in custody and we are progressing several lines of inquiry. We are working closely with the family."

Specialist investigators were drafted in to work on the inquiry.

Mr Hopkinson added: "We would strongly urge people to refrain from making threats and accusations which could constitute offences in themselves, and much worse, if inaccurate, could undermine any investigation or even court proceedings in future.

"If you have seen something or heard something, please speak to our community teams on the ground."