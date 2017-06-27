Boy, 11, found dead with electrical burns at rail depot

Image copyright Prologis Image caption The 11-year-old boy died at Daventry International Rail Freight Depot

A boy has died after sustaining serious electrical burns at a rail depot.

The 11-year-old was found at the Daventry International Rail Freight Depot at 17:20 BST on Tuesday.

Paramedics, including an air ambulance, attended the scene but the boy was pronounced dead.

Det Insp Gareth Davies, from British Transport Police, said officers are working to understand "what happened and how this young boy came to receive these awful injuries".

The death is currently being treated as "unexplained".

Mr Davies said specially trained officers are supporting the boy's family as they "try to come to terms with this awful news".