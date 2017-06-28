Electrocuted 11-year-old named as Harrison Ballantyne

Image caption Harrison Ballantyne, 11, was with four other boys when he was electrocuted

An 11-year-old boy who died after sustaining serious electrical burns near a rail depot has been named as Harrison Ballantyne.

Harrison was found near a bridle-path close to Daventry International Rail Freight Depot and Crick.

He was with four boys when he was hurt at 17:20 BST on Tuesday. One of the group also had to be taken to hospital but was uninjured.

Harrison, who lived in the area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Guilsborough School pupil came into contact with electricity from an overhead line.

Image caption Harrison came into contact with an overhead electricity line, police said

Image caption Police have reiterated a warning about trespassing on railway lines

Supt Chris Hodgkiss, from British Transport Police, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the boy and we are doing all we can to understand exactly what led to Harrison's death.

"As well as investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, our focus is also on preventing any other children from coming to harm in a similar way.

"With that in mind, I would urge all parents to remind their children about the dangers of trespassing on the railway, which is an extremely dangerous environment."

'Fencing going up'

Assistant Chief Constable Robin Smith, of the British Transport Police, said: "It's a deeply tragic incident when a young person dies on the railway.

"We recognise that trespass is an issue on the railway and there is an attraction to young people to go near the railway, and if we can learn anything from this it is how dangerous it is.

"We have our own unit to understand where our hot spots are, but the best thing we can do is prevent it happening.

"A lot of fencing is already going up, but it would have to be very long and expensive to fence every route.

"The real answer, given the tragic events, is that parents and schools do their best to reinforce that message [of the dangers]."

Guilsborough Academy near Northampton has written to parents offering support to staff and students.

The school has also set up a space at the front of the school for floral tributes and written messages.

A spokesman for Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal said: "This is a tragic incident and our heartfelt condolences are with the young boy's family.

"We are working closely with police and Network Rail to establish the full cause of this tragedy.

"Our appreciation also goes to the emergency services who quickly attended the depot yesterday."