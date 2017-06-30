Harrison Ballantyne: Tributes to 'lively, thoughtful' 11-year-old

Image copyright Prologis/BTP Image caption Harrison was developing into a great footballer, his parents said

The parents of a boy who was electrocuted near a rail depot have paid tribute to their "kind and thoughtful" son.

Harrison Ballantyne was found near a bridle-path close to Daventry International Rail Freight Depot at 17:20 BST on Tuesday.

The 11-year-old with the "cheeky smile" was with four other boys at the time.

His parents said he was "an outgoing boy and loved to be active outside, exploring, climbing and getting muddy".

Harrison, who came from Crick, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of his companions was taken to hospital but was uninjured.

Police said the Guilsborough Academy pupil came into contact with electricity from an overhead line.

His parents, who have not been named, said: "In less than 12 years he filled our lives with happiness. His lively character lit up the room.

"His innocence and inquisitive nature led him to the railway track, stealing him from this world so soon after he arrived.

"We will struggle to live without him."

Image caption Police have reiterated a warning about trespassing on railway lines

British Transport Police is continuing to make enquiries into the circumstances of his death, but is not treating it as suspicious.

Supt Chris Hodgkiss said: "His friends who were at the scene have all now been spoken to and offered support, as have pupils at his school."

"We cannot stress enough the dangers of the railway," he added.

Officers are patrolling the area to keep children away.

Julie Swales, principal of Guilsborough Academy, said Harrison was an "enthusiastic student" and "a natural leader in and out of class; he will be greatly missed by all of us".

The school has opened a book of condolence and a fundraising page has been set-up to raise money for a memorial to Harrison attracting almost £5,000.