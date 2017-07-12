Northampton

Alfie the Rushden station cat to get permanent memorial

Alfie, the station cat Image copyright Rushden Station
Image caption Alfie turned up unexpectedly at Rushden Station about 10 years ago

A beloved cat who became a familiar face at a train station after making himself at home there for 10 years is to have a permanent memorial.

Alfie, who lived at Rushden Transport Museum and Railway in Northamptonshire, died last month.

A crowdfunding page was set up to pay vet bills and money from other events will now be used to pay for a memorial.

A headstone and a bench with a plaque are planned to remember Alfie, the Northamptonshire Telegraph reported.

Image copyright Rushden Station
Image caption The much-loved ginger tom had his own Facebook page with thousands of followers from all over the world

Alfie mysteriously turned up at volunteer-run Rushden Station about 10 years ago shortly after the previous station cat had died.

He made the station his home for a decade but when he contracted a virus in June, fans of the ginger tom rallied round to donate to a JustGiving page, raising more than £900.

After his death, fundraising events raised more money from "the best friends a cat could have", and volunteers have now confirmed they are arranging for a headstone to be made for Alfie.

They are also planning to install a bench and memorial plaque in a prominent position at the station.

Image copyright Rushden Station
Image caption Alfie was laid to rest in a "cat coffin" featuring pictures of his days at the station and tributes from fans

