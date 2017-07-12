Alfie the Rushden station cat to get permanent memorial

Image copyright Rushden Station Image caption Alfie turned up unexpectedly at Rushden Station about 10 years ago

A beloved cat who became a familiar face at a train station after making himself at home there for 10 years is to have a permanent memorial.

Alfie, who lived at Rushden Transport Museum and Railway in Northamptonshire, died last month.

A crowdfunding page was set up to pay vet bills and money from other events will now be used to pay for a memorial.

A headstone and a bench with a plaque are planned to remember Alfie, the Northamptonshire Telegraph reported.

Image copyright Rushden Station Image caption The much-loved ginger tom had his own Facebook page with thousands of followers from all over the world

Alfie mysteriously turned up at volunteer-run Rushden Station about 10 years ago shortly after the previous station cat had died.

He made the station his home for a decade but when he contracted a virus in June, fans of the ginger tom rallied round to donate to a JustGiving page, raising more than £900.

After his death, fundraising events raised more money from "the best friends a cat could have", and volunteers have now confirmed they are arranging for a headstone to be made for Alfie.

They are also planning to install a bench and memorial plaque in a prominent position at the station.