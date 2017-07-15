British Grand Prix: Jim Clark's final Silverstone win 50 years on
Formula 1 champion Jim Clark, who died in a race aged 32 in 1968, is considered one of racing's most gifted drivers. Fifty years on from his final British Grand Prix victory at Silverstone, here is a look back at the race in pictures.
Fifty years ago, the Grand Prix at Silverstone was very different from today in terms of technology, but there was just as fierce a competition between drivers. It was won by the late Scot Jim Clark (pictured left in his Lotus car) , his fifth and final British Grand Prix win.
Clark, considered to be one of the greatest racing drivers in the history of Grand Prix, was killed the following year in a car crash during a Formula Two race at Hockenheim, when his car left the track at 170mph (274km/h), somersaulted through the air and hit a tree.
The 15 July 1967 race on the Northamptonshire track had been looking like a Lotus 1-2 with Graham Hill (pictured with his wife and six-year-old son Damon - who went on to become a champion driver himself) in front until he suffered rear suspension failure on lap 54.
Denny Hulme of Brabham took the number two spot, while Chris Amon of Ferrari came third and Jack Brabham (pictured), of Brabham, came fourth.
New Zealand racing driver Denny Hulme's team-mate was Australian racing driver Jack Brabham.
This photo shows Jim Clark on right in white, talking with racing boss Colin Chapman, founder of Lotus cars. The figure in racing gear on the left talking to a mechanic is racing driver Graham Hill.
Earlier this week it was revealed that the future of the British Grand Prix was put in doubt after Silverstone's owner confirmed it had activated a break clause to cease hosting the race after 2019, over concerns it could not afford it unless a new deal was agreed.