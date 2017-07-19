Mercedes Benz car buried under hay bales

Image copyright PC Barry Gargett Image caption A woman's Mercedes was buried under a pile of hay bales after a trailer overturned

A woman had a "lucky escape" when her car was buried underneath a pile of hay bales, police said.

The accident happened near Whittlebury in Northamptonshire when a tractor overturned, dumping the hay on top of a Mercedes Benz car.

Northamptonshire Police tweeted photographs saying it was a "lucky escape for this driver".

The ambulance service said a woman was taken to hospital but could not give details of her condition.

East Midlands Ambulance Service said the accident happened at about 11:50 BST on Tuesday at the Wood Burcote roundabout on the A413.

They were called to "reports of hay bales on a car" and one female patient was taken to Northampton General Hospital, a spokeswoman said.