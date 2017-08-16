India Chipchase murder: Police response 'appropriate', IPCC finds

Image copyright Northamptonshire Police Image caption India Chipchase's body was found at Edward Tenniswood's house in Stanley Road on 31 January 2016

The police response to a missing person's report for a woman who was later found murdered was "appropriate", an investigation has found.

India Chipchase, 20, was killed by Edward Tenniswood at a house in Northampton in January 2016.

Her mother reported her missing on 30 January, and the case was initially graded as medium risk.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) found the police response was "prompt and appropriate".

The report later became high risk when police found footage of Miss Chipchase being approached by a man outside a club.

Her body was found the following day at the home of Tenniswood, 52, a man described in court as an "oddball" loner.

Tenniswood is currently serving 30 years for the murder, and was also given a 12-year sentence for rape to run concurrently.

Image copyright Northants Police Image caption Edward Tenniswood was given a life sentence for raping and murdering India Chipchase

He had been released on bail two weeks before over an assault allegation, IPCC inspectors found.

Police were still looking into the allegations when Miss Chipchase died.

The alleged assault related to an incident in 2005 for which Tenniswood was identified as a suspect in March 2015, the IPCC said.

Northamptonshire Police had considered arresting him three months later, in June, but after "several unsuccessful attempts to do so", he was not apprehended until January 2016.

Associate Commissioner Guido Liguori said while that investigation "may have been progressed more swiftly", there was "no clear basis for concluding that would have led to him being in custody at the time of the murder".

The actions of two officers involved in the 2015 investigation were examined by the IPCC, and they were found to have no case to answer for misconduct.

The IPCC found the length of time taken to carry out the arrest was down to the force's management of detective resources and officer's responsibilities.