Kettering v Redditch: Police probe racist football incident

Image copyright PA Image caption The two sides play in England's eighth tier

Police are investigating claims a fan racially abused an opposition team's player at a non-league football match.

During Kettering Town's home match against Redditch United on Tuesday a home supporter allegedly made a racial comment towards an away player.

The player reported the incident to the match referee and the club stewards evicted the fan.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses as no details were taken.

PC James Condon said: "We are working closely on this with both the club and the Kick It Out anti-racism campaign.

"We are appealing for supporters to help us identify the individual behind this incident which we are treating as a hate crime."

A Kick It Out statement read: "The organisation has received two formal reports and is liaising closely with The FA and Northamptonshire Police as the investigation takes place.

"No player should face racist abuse from supporters and Kick It Out echoes Northamptonshire Police's request for anyone with information on the incident to come forward so the matter can be dealt with swiftly."

The two sides play in the eighth tier of English football. Kettering won the match 1-0.