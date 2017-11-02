Image caption The Duston School includes a primary and secondary school as well as a sixth form

A school has been forced to close following an infestation of rats.

Parents and students were told The Duston School in Northamptonshire would be closed on Thursday because of a "health and safety issue".

It was later confirmed that "a number of rats" were spotted in the secondary school building. The school will remain closed on Friday as parts of it will need to be "deep cleaned".

It said the "health and safety of students has to take precedence".

Image caption A sixth form open evening has been postponed

The Duston School takes children from the age of four and also includes a secondary school and sixth form.

In a statement on the school's website, principal Samuel Strickland said: "There have been a number of rats spotted.

"The entire secondary site has been inspected and areas of the school will need to be deep cleaned as a result."

The secondary school has about 1,500 pupils. Students with exams will take them at the primary school, which the BBC understands remains open.

The school said the GCSE maths resit exam and the Oxbridge entrance exam took place in the primary school on Thursday morning.

A sixth form open evening at the school, which had been scheduled to take place on Thursday evening, has been postponed.