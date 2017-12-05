Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on Eastern Avenue North in Kingsthorpe on 18 May

Two men accused of killing a motorcyclist in a crash involving a car in Northampton have gone on trial.

Craig Turner, 25, and David Barnes, 28, both from Daventry, are appearing at Birmingham Crown Court charged with the murder of Stuart Hutchings, 22.

Mr Hutchings died a few days after being seriously injured in the crash with the car on Eastern Avenue North on 18 May this year.

Both men plead not guilty and their trial is expected to last eight days.