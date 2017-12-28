Kettering man arrested after 66-year-old man found dead in garden
- 28 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 66-year-old man was found dead in a back garden.
Northamptonshire Police said officers were called to an address in Gordon Street, Kettering, at 09:45 GMT.
When they arrived along with paramedics, they found the body of a man in the property's garden.
A 37-year-old man from Kettering has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in police custody.